CBS Makes First Season of LOVE ISLAND Free to Stream

CBS announced today that the entire first season of LOVE ISLAND, the U.S. version of the international reality sensation, is available to stream for FREE on CBS.com and the CBS mobile app. The first five episodes will stream commercial-free for a limited time. LOVE ISLAND will return for season two in summer 2020.

To kick off the free streaming opportunity tonight, LOVE ISLAND host Arielle Vandenberg, the season one cast of Islanders, and narrator Matthew Hoffman reunite in Los Angeles for the first time since the August finale. Fans can follow along on the @LOVEISLANDUSA handle on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and on the Islanders' social media to find out which couples are still going strong, who has coupled up and who's vibing now.

"I'm so excited that the entire first season of LOVE ISLAND is available for free on CBS streaming platforms," says host Arielle Vandenberg. "This is the best show to binge. I had a blast in Fiji last summer, and we want to keep the excitement going for anyone who missed out on watching or who just wants to relive the fun all over again! I can't wait to kick off this announcement with a reunion party and catch up with all the Islanders! ...And I promise I won't send anyone home tonight. See you there!"

LOVE ISLAND expanded CBS' summer audience, reaching a much younger and more female demographic. At the same time, the series has made a big digital impact as the Network's most-streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in over a year.

LOVE ISLAND features a group of single "Islanders" who come together in a stunning tropical villa, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up - those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

LOVE ISLAND is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursby, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.





