CBS Cancels GOD FRIENDED ME After Two Seasons

The CBS has cancelled its drama series "God Friended Me" after two seasons, according to Variety. The series will now air a two-hour series finale on April 26.

CBS and Warner Bros. Television said in a joint statement, "We're extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories 'God Friended Me' has told over the past two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last 'friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey IN SEARCH OF the God Account."

GOD FRIENDED ME is an uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside-down when he receives a friend request on social media from "God" and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Miles Finer is intelligent, hopeful and optimistic, but he doesn't believe in God. This puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer, who recently decided to leave his longtime position as a preacher at Harlem's Trinity Church and propose to his girlfriend, Trish, a music store owner who helped Arthur rekindle his love of jazz. Miles feels he's found his purpose in life hosting a podcast where he's free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the ultimate friend request. After repeated pokes by "God," Miles' curiosity takes over, and he accepts the request and follows the signs to journalist Cara Bloom. Brought together by the God Account, the two find themselves investigating "God's" friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need. Joining them on their journey are Miles's supportive sister, Ali, a doctoral psych student by day and bartender by night, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who joins Miles and Cara's search for the source behind the enigmatic account. Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime he'll play along and, in the process, change his life forever.

The series stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton, and Erica Gimpel.

Read the original article on Variety.





