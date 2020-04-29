CBS Announces Premiere Dates for Two New Reality Series GAME ON! and TOUGH AS NAILS

CBS announced today the series premiere dates for two new reality series. The comedic game show GAME ON!, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, from Fulwell 73 executive producers Ben Winston and James Corden, will debut Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The reality competition series TOUGH AS NAILS, from executive producer Phil Keoghan, will premiere Wednesday, July 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. The season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, originally announced for May 20, will be scheduled later in 2020.

GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. The series is from Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan (THE AMAZING RACE) and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan.

"These are two timely and entertaining series for summer," said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment. "GAME ON! is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and TOUGH AS NAILS celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition."

GAME ON! is produced by Eye Productions Inc. and Fulwell 73 Productions with CPL Productions, a RED ARROW Studios company. Executive producers for Fulwell 73 Productions are Ben Winston, James Corden and Emma Conway with David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux serving as executive producers for CPL Productions. Rob Gronkowski, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi and Venus Williams also serve as executive producers.

TOUGH AS NAILS is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.





