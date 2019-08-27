CBS Announces Daytime Programming Lineup

CBS, the #1-rated network in daytime for 32 years, today announced season premiere dates for its entire award-winning schedule for the 2019-2020 season. The full lineup was recently honored with 16 Daytime Emmy Awards.

"For more than three decades, CBS has been the undeniable audience favorite in daytime television," said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, CBS Daytime Programs. "From our iconic and exciting game shows, to the intriguing and compelling storytelling of our daytime dramas, our award-winning programming makes a clear connection with viewers every weekday, 52 weeks each year. And this fall, with Marie Osmond joining THE TALK, we'll have an exciting, warm and authentic new face at the table. We look forward to having viewers join us every day on CBS for a season full of entertaining, real and unforgettable moments."

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, the #1 daytime drama for 30 consecutive years, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3. As the series enters its 47th season, Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) rivalry with his son Adam (Mark Grossman) takes a shocking turn, and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) battles his dark side. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS is averaging 4.48 million viewers. The series is broadcast weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is the executive producer, and Josh Griffith is the co-executive producer and head writer.

The 10th season of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK debuts Monday, Sept. 9, with new host Marie Osmond joining Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the panel. The series airs weekdays (2:00 PM, ET/1:00 PM, PT/CT). It is produced by CBS Television Studios. John Redmann serves as executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, which is averaging 3.55 million viewers, premieres Monday, Sept. 16. It is also the most-watched U.S. produced dramatic serial in the world, and earlier this month finished #1 among all daytime dramas in key female demos for the first time in the show's 32-year history. During premiere week, following an argument with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) over Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) misdeeds, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) spends the night with another woman. Also, tragedy strikes Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont), and Shauna's (Denise Richards) attempt to make peace with the Forrester family in the wake of Flo's (Katrina Bowden) terrible deception backfires. The series is broadcast weekdays (1:30 PM-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT) and is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Brad Bell is the executive producer.

Monday, Sept. 23 marks the return of America's top-rated and longest-running game show THE PRICE IS RIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, and the 11th season of LET'S MAKE A DEAL, featuring Daytime Emmy Award winning host Wayne Brady. Both Daytime Emmy Award-winning shows will be celebrating premiere week with incredible prizes. THE PRICE IS RIGHT will surprise one winner each day with an exciting bonus prize, including a Tesla, a trip for 10 to the Bahamas, and, for the first time in the show's history, a contestant will have their cell phone bill, car payment and rent paid for an entire year! LET'S MAKE A DEAL will also feature an entire week of Triptastic Deals! Each day, three lucky contestants will have the opportunity to win a trio of trips that will take them all over the world, with one taking home a Triptastic Deal of a lifetime at the end of every episode!

Network television's most-watched daytime program, entering its 48th season, THE PRICE IS RIGHT 1 is averaging 4.43 million viewers, while THE PRICE IS RIGHT 2 is averaging 5.03 million viewers. The series is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer.

LET'S MAKE A DEAL 1 is averaging 2.79 million viewers, while LET'S MAKE A DEAL 2 is averaging 3.20 million viewers. The show is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (check local listings). John Quinn is the executive producer.





