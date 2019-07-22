CBS All Access Reveals STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Voice Cast and Animated Characters

At San Diego Comic-Con, fans were given the first look at the newest addition to the growing "Star Trek" franchise, the animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, which will follow the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships in 2380.

During the Hall H "Star Trek" Universe panel moderated by series cast member Jerry O'Connell, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS creator and executive producer Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty") unveiled THE VOICE cast and character animations with the help of surprise guests and cast members Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. McMahan also announced that the 10-episode long first season will premiere in 2020.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos, include:

"Ensign Beckett Mariner," voiced by Tawny Newsome:

"Ensign Brad Boimler," voiced by Jack Quaid:

"Ensign Tendi," voiced by Noël Wells:

"Ensign Rutherford," voiced by Eugene Cordero:

The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include "Captain Carol Freeman," voiced by Dawnn Lewis, "Commander Jack Ransom," voiced by Jerry O'Connell, "Lieutenant Shaxs," voiced by Fred Tatasciore and "Doctor T'Ana," voiced by Gillian Vigman:

Additionally, McMahan unveiled a thrilling first look at the holodeck of the U.S.S. Cerritos, below:

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships. The series will be produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside creator Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty"). Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer. The series will air exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International.





Related Articles View More TV Stories