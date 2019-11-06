C-SPAN Will Have LIVE Coverage of Open Impeachment Hearings

With Rep. Adam Schiff today announcing that the House will begin open hearings in the impeachment inquiry next week, look to C-SPAN Networks for full, uninterrupted, and unfiltered video coverage as the process proceeds.

C-SPAN offers:

Live, gavel-to-gavel televising and streaming every Congress session

Fully available video-on-demand on our website C-SPAN.org

Special editions of our daily Word for Word, chronicling with video clips the key moments from particularly newsworthy days. Sign up here.

Sign up to get a daily, complete C-SPAN Program Guide.

A special impeachment inquiry web resource: https://www.c-span.org/impeachment/

That site makes it easy to search all of C-SPAN's impeachment inquiry coverage: Video on demand of all the Congressional briefings and hearings as well as the Administration's response.





