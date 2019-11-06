C-SPAN Will Have LIVE Coverage of Open Impeachment Hearings
With Rep. Adam Schiff today announcing that the House will begin open hearings in the impeachment inquiry next week, look to C-SPAN Networks for full, uninterrupted, and unfiltered video coverage as the process proceeds.
C-SPAN offers:
Live, gavel-to-gavel televising and streaming every Congress session
Fully available video-on-demand on our website C-SPAN.org
A special impeachment inquiry web resource: https://www.c-span.org/impeachment/
That site makes it easy to search all of C-SPAN's impeachment inquiry coverage: Video on demand of all the Congressional briefings and hearings as well as the Administration's response.