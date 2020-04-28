Burbank International Film Festival Announces New Award Category Spotlighting Excellence in 'Films Made from Home'

The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF), now celebrating its 12th year, debuts a new category "Films Made From Home," it was announced today by Jeff Rector, BIFF Festival President. The annual film festival takes place September 9-13, 2020 in beautiful Downtown Burbank, the Media Capital of the World and home to Warner Bros, Marvel Entertainment, Disney, ABC, The Burbank Studios, among many others.

"At this time of COVID-19 production challenges, we are excited to launch our newest festival opportunity to spotlight the talented and innovative filmmakers who are creating remarkable movies from the confines of their homes," said Rector.The "Films Made From Home" category will focus on short content (maximum running time of five minutes) submitted between April 28 - June 30, 2020. This opportunity challenges filmmakers from around the world to get inspired and create fresh, original content from the safety of their homes. Projects can include any genre or medium including short films, music videos, PSA's, commercials, etc. Filmmakers must follow current health and safety guidelines and restrictions during their productions. Online submissions can be made here: https://filmfreeway.com/BurbankInternationalFilmFestival





The top semi-finalists will be announced on July 15th and screened as part of the film festival. The finalists and winners will be announced at the Closing Night Gala & Awards Show on Sunday September 13th. Last year's Awards Gala drew over 450 filmmakers, celebrities and industry professionals from around the world for the red carpet, cocktail party, dinner and semi-formal awards show.