Bukky Bakray To Lead SELF-CHARM Film

Rocks (Netflix) star Bukky Bakray who was announced as a 2020 BAFTA Breakthrough talent, will star as the lead in British mental health drama Self-Charm from writer and director Ella Greenwood.

Bakray was also recently longlisted for Most Promising Newcomer by the British Independent Film Awards, after starring as the lead character in Sarah Gavron's Rocks, one of 2020's most acclaimed films.

Shooting for Self-Charm will commence in London in December. Hazel Young (Nightmare On 34th Street) and newcomer Agness Nyama have also joined the cast. The film follows a young teen who is struggling with self-harm and so is recommended multiple alternatives by a therapist but each to no avail. The next suggestion? To care for a plant as if it's herself.

Greenwood's Broken Flames Productions will produce the film. The London-based production company is building a slate of mental health based projects, including the upcoming feature Faulty Roots, with Gavin & Stacey's Melanie Walters and Sanditon's Kayleigh-Paige Rees. Tallulah Films are also producing, with Karina Michel Feld as Executive Producer; recent work includes Little Miss Sumo (Netflix) and Queens (Film4).

Greenwood said: "I wanted to make a film about self-harm, something which is rarely spoken about and yet many people go through. I want to make sure self-harm is not shown explicitly and that ways to get help are suggested'. She is an ambassador for leading teen mental health charity stem4 and is campaigning for better representation of mental health in the media. On casting the lead, she said 'I'm so excited that Bukky will be taking on the lead role, she's an incredible actress and fellow young Londoner, and I'm really looking forward to working with her.'

Bakray is repped by Independent Talent. Greenwood by CSP Management.

