Bruno Alcantara to Star in Original Series HAPPY ENDINGS WITH BRUNO on WOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WOW Presents Plus has announced HAPPY ENDINGS with Bruno, an all-new original series starring RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew member and long-time masseur Bruno Alcantara. On Happy Endings with Bruno, the Pit Crew legend will invite special guests to his massage studio for a full body massage interwoven with intimate and emotional conversations which answer the question of: "What does my Happy Ending look like?". Happy Endings with Bruno will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide this summer, from Emmy-winning producers World of Wonder.

Combining the soothing elements of massage ASMR with thoughtful and often vulnerable interviews, Happy Endings with Bruno offers viewers a rare glimpse into the personal journeys of its guests. Each episode will feature a new massage patient in the studio, with a cast of celebrity guest stars across Drag Race queens, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! dancers, actors and content creators: Brandon Kyle Goodman (actor; Abbott Elementary, Big Mouth), Kyle Krieger (content creator), Nick Lemmer (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! dancer, Lazi Susan), Kameron Michaels (RuPaul’s Drag Race S10, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars S6), Sebastian Molina (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! dancer), Siam Phusri (Drag Race Thailand S3).

Bruno Alcantara said, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity WOW Presents Plus has given me to share my passion for massage with a global audience. For me, massage is more than just relaxation—it’s about connection, healing, and the power of human touch.”

Happy Endings with Bruno will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, joining an extensive catalog of WOW Presents Plus original programming, World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content, and the entire international Drag Race franchise.

Comments