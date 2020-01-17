Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Will Welcome the Cast of QUE LEONES at AURA COCINA

The wait to watch the sequel of "Que León" is about to end, because its release date in the United States is approaching. All fans will be able to see and enjoy "Que Leones" in theaters on Friday, January 24th, 2020. A wonderful opportunity to start the new year, with the best of Spanish-language cinema.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has confirmed attendance to welcome the cast of QUE LEONES to Brooklyn on Wednesday, January 22nd at 1PM for the soft opening of the new Latino owned restaurant, AURA COCINA, in Williamsburg.

Spanglish Movies, international distributor of "Que Leones", and the producers, Caribbean Cinemas along with the cast of the film will visit the city that never sleeps. Last May, they had the opportunity to shoot in the Big Apple, where they filmed several scenes highlighting the beauty that the city offers; from its skyscrapers to the famous Central Park, and the streets of the WASHINGTON HEIGHTS community, among other locations.

Without a doubt, the closing of this tour must be in New York. The itinerary will begin with the arrival of the cast on January 22nd, in East Williamsburg, where they will have lunch along with press media, public figures, and influencers in a new and beautiful restaurant, AURA COCINA, where the owners Elaine and Steven Almonte along with the Borough President, Eric Adams, welcome Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, as well as our new talent, Geraldine Bazán .

It should be noted that, "Que Leones" has an outstanding cast both national and international talents. The film is directed by Dominican director, Frank Perozo, and among the cast you will find the worldwide urban singer and protagonist of the film, Ozuna. Also, the Univision presenter for El Gordo & La Flaca, Clarissa Molina; along with the comedy kings, Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, all protagonists of the film.

Joining them are co-stars such as Jorge Pabón (Molusco), Celines Toribio, Jaime Mayol, Geraldine Bazán, Reynaldo Pacheco, Irving Alberti, Stephany Liriano, Anyelina Sánchez, Roger Wasserman, Candy Flow & María Elisa Camargo. And a special participation of Mariluz Acosta, Dj Luian, Casper Smart, Darlyn Portes, Ala Jazá, Atuedadvasegui, Ovandy Camilo, Franklin Romero Jr. and Sarodj Bertin.

Currently, the Spanglish Movies team will have an exclusive premiere on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, at Concourse Plaza Tenplex (200 E 161 St, The Bronx, NY 10451) in the Bronx. We are inviting the general public to see the movie a day before its official premiere, and a welcome greeting by the cast of the film.

We hope that each of you enjoy this sequel, "Que Leones" at a theater near you throughout the United States. See below for your local listing.





