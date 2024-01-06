Broadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAY

?Laurissa Romain, aka Lala (South Pacific, Top Five, So Fly Christmas), has landed her second film on the BET+ Thriller,

"One Night Stay", starring Stephen Bishop (Moneyball), LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Iyanna Halley (This Is Us), Robert Christopher Riley (The Pass) Essence Atkins (A Haunted House), Lawrence Saint Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful), MC Lyte (Girls Trip).

"One Night Stay" is the kind of film that will make you check under your bed and all the potential hiding places in your home.

She also starred in the BET+ Holiday film, "So Fly Christmas" starring Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Robert Christopher Riley, Tommy Davidson, Jackee Harry, and Michael Colyar.

Lala has several of her original songs that she sings and can be heard throughout the soundtrack of both of these films.

She has just wrapped production on “Love, Music, Shelter” produced by Alixx Schottland (Slapface, In Fidelity) and Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Critical Thinking).

Laurissa starred in the Tony Award Winning Revival of South Pacific as Ngana on Broadway at LCT, playing opposite Kelly O'Hara, Paulo Szot, Danny Burstein and Matthew Morrison.

She starred in Chris Rock's “Top Five” playing the role of Grace opposite Rosario Dawson. She has also starred in Barry Brown and Spike Lee's Son of the South where she played Brenda and had a small singing role as they march for freedom over the Edmund Pettus Bridge. She was nominated for Best Actress playing the role of Jill in the Award Winning Short Film “You Were Always” at The Nice International Film Festival. She Guest Starred on the Netflix series “The Politician” and on the TBS Show “Are There Yet?” opposite Terry Crews and Essence Atkins Directed by Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Lala” not only writes and sings, she produces and directs all of her own music videos, racking up the views on YouTube.

Lala has concerts in NYC and L.A. including shows for Sofar Sounds, a music company, responsible for live artist performances, hosted in over 400 cities. She opened for Dermot Kennedy and Joy Oladokun on the final show of the Better Days Tour.

Watch the trailer for “One Night Stay” here:

https://youtu.be/RO11RMuPPnY?si=tKYUdmSJF4D6gj9K

You can follow her on all social media platforms @inthelandoflala and on her website www.inthelandoflala.