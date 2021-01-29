Brinx.tv Launches The Ultimate Virtual Party For The Big Football Game Sunday, February 7

Brinx.TV announced today a ground-breaking live Ultimate Virtual Party that will launch on Sunday, February 7th during the big football game.

The Ultimate Virtual Party will combine the thrill of predictive gaming with live participation and commentary from today's biggest sports stars featuring Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (teamnoexcuses.tv), Trent Dilfer, THE DRAFT Network's Paige Dimakos and Jake Arians (son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians), John Brenkus, and more.

Sponsors Kill Cliff and Immune Fresh are fueling the best-in-class predictive gaming experience that will give fans a chance to win $1,000 a minute, every minute of game time.

The ULTIMATE VIRTUAL PARTY begins Sunday, February 7 at 2pm PT/5pm ET and is available exclusively at Brinx.TV.

This unique experience will allow viewers to go head-to-head with other fans in a contest predicting specific outcomes during the game through interactive on-screen questions. Every correct answer will gain THE PLAYER an entry into a drawing for $1,000 a minute, every minute of game time. Brinx.TV founder and technology entrepreneur John Brenkus (six-time Emmy winner, host/creator of ESPN's Sport Science) is excited to bring real-time predictive gaming to the big game in partnership with Sparx Technology Inc. In the week leading up to February 7, Brinx.TV will also host a virtual radio row, featuring special guests breaking down every aspect of the matchup.

"For the first time ever, fans will be able to watch the game on one screen, and on another screen, show off their football IQ by competing in a one-of-a-kind predictive game while hanging out with some of the coolest athletes on the planet. And if that's not enough, we're giving away $1,000 every minute of the game. We're raising the bar to new heights for primary and second screen experiences," says Brenkus.

The historic opportunity for Jake Arians to give his thoughts and commentary in real-time while his dad is coaching in the game is not lost on him. Arians states, "I know it will be an emotional few hours. Everyone knows I like to speak my mind, so I think it will be a lot of fun."

Sponsors for the event include Kill Cliff the world's best-selling clean energy drink featuring Joe Rogan's Flaming Joe, and Immune Fresh, the all-natural breath mint.