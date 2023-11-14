Bravo Launches 'Bravo's Hot Mic' Podcast Hosted by Alex Baskin

Episode one features Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and is available now.

Nov. 14, 2023

Launching today, “Bravo’s Hot Mic” goes behind the scenes of some of Bravo's most iconic moments, engaging in conversations with the talent and producers who made them happen. Executive producer and host Alex Baskin cuts through the social media speculation and clears up some of the biggest production misconceptions while having a little fun along the way.  

“Bravo's Hot Mic” is available now through a paid subscription ($3.99/month) on your preferred podcast service with new episodes released bi-weekly. To sign up for access to the show and listen to an exclusive preview, sign up now at BravoTV.com/Podcast. 

Episode one features “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” longtime cast member Kyle Richards discussing what it’s like to live a life on Bravo, the unwritten rules for being a Real Housewife and the effects of revealing your marriage to the world. 

Airing Nov. 28, episode two welcomes Tamra Judge from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” discussing with Baskin how the role of a housewife has changed, and what has remained the same, since her first season.  

Baskin has produced more than 50 shows and currently serves as an executive producer of multiple series, including Bravo's “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “Vanderpump Rules” and E!'s “Botched.” 

Watch a sneak peek here: 

Listen to a clip here:






