Bradley Whitford on A FEW GOOD MEN Prep and Calling Allison Janney a Treasure

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Bradley Whitford is keeping at least one secret from his own household. In a new appearance on Good Morning America, the actor said he will not tell his wife how he is preparing for his role in the Broadway revival of "A Few Good Men," a line that anchored the first clip focused on his stage return.

Whitford did not elaborate on the specifics of his preparation in the segment, but the conversation made clear that the process is something he is keeping UNDER WRAPS even from those closest to him as he gets ready to join the production.

A second appearance shifted the focus to television, where Whitford discussed working alongside Allison Janney on "The Diplomat." Asked about his co-star, Whitford did not hold back, calling Janney "a national treasure" during the sit-down.

The two clips together cover both ends of Whitford's current work, his preparation for a Broadway stage role in "A Few Good Men" and his ongoing collaboration with Janney on "The Diplomat." Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, who lead "The Diplomat," recently discussed the political thriller's fourth season in their own appearance on Good Morning America, where they offered details on where the new season takes their characters.

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