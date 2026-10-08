Allison Janney Talks THE DIPLOMAT Season 4 and Dolly Parton on Broadway
The actress stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to chat about her stage and screen career.
Allison Janney stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK for a pair of conversations that moved from her current television work to a Broadway memory involving Dolly Parton. In the first clip, Janney talks with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about the latest season of "The Diplomat," giving viewers a sense of where the show stands as it continues.
The second appearance shifted to Janney's stage career, with the actress discussing her return to Broadway in "Other Desert Cities" and reflecting on an earlier production that put her alongside Dolly Parton. According to the segment, Janney worked with Parton when she appeared in the "9 to 5" musical, and she used the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK sit-down to recount what that experience was like.
Taken together, the two clips give a split portrait of Janney's career, one rooted in her ongoing television role and the other looking back at her Broadway credits. The pairing lets the conversation move naturally between her present-day project and a stage chapter from her past without either segment repeating the other's ground.
Janney's appearances join a run of recent LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK guest segments covering a mix of film, television and theater backgrounds, with Ripa and Consuelos steering each conversation toward a different corner of their guest's resume.
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