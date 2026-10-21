Bob Iger Reflects On Disney Career Ahead Of PAC NYC Honor
The former Disney chief executive sat down with Robin Roberts for a wide-ranging conversation.
Bob Iger sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to reflect on his career at Disney as he prepares to be honored as the 2026 PAC NYC Icon of Culture. The conversation covered Iger's time leading the company, giving viewers a look back at decisions and moments that shaped his tenure.
Iger served as chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, a role that placed him at the center of major decisions across the entertainment industry during his time leading the organization. The interview centered on his own account of that career, with Roberts guiding the discussion through Iger's recollections.
The appearance ties directly to Iger's upcoming recognition at PAC NYC, where he is set to be named the 2026 Icon of Culture. That honor provided the news hook for the sit-down, with Roberts asking Iger to look back on his Disney years ahead of the ceremony.
The segment kept its focus on Iger's own story, letting him speak directly to the arc of his career rather than outside projects. Roberts and Iger used the appearance to walk through the highlights he chose to highlight from his time at Disney.
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