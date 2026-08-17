Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger Among Stars Inducted As 2026 Disney Legends On GMA

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA covered the 2026 Disney Legends induction ceremony, spotlighting a class that includes Anne Hathaway and Disney chief executive Bob Iger. The Disney Legends recognition honors individuals who have made a lasting impact on the Walt Disney Co. and its legacy, and this year's inductees brought together names from film, music and the company's executive ranks.

Hathaway represents the acting side of this year's honorees, while Iger's inclusion reflects his leadership role atop the company. The 2026 class also includes a member of the Jonas Brothers, adding a music industry presence, and actor Dwayne Johnson, whose work spans blockbuster films connected to the Disney label.

The induction ceremony gathered entertainers and executives whose contributions cut across different parts of the Disney business, from performances on screen to decisions made in the boardroom. The program has historically singled out figures for the specific mark they have left on the company's various divisions, and this year's mix of talent underscores that range.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA previously reported on the announcement of this year's honorees ahead of the ceremony. Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson Named Among 2026 Disney Legends On GMA detailed how the newly revealed class spans film, music and the business side of the entertainment giant.

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