Sorority Row to Debut in 4K Steelbook From Lionsgate Limited

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SORORITY ROW is set to make its 4K Ultra HD debut through Lionsgate Limited, arriving in a collectible steelbook edition alongside Blu-ray and digital formats. The 2009 horror thriller, directed by Stewart Hendler from a screenplay by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, follows the sisters of Theta Pi at Rosman University as a killer targets them one by one following a prank that ended in tragedy. The cast includes Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes, Rumer Willis, JAMIE CHUNG, Audrina Patridge, Julian Morris, Margo Harshman, Matt Lanter, and Carrie Fisher.

Program Information

Genre: Horror, mystery

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, language, some sexuality/nudity and partying

U.S. Release Date: September 15, 2026 (4K Steelbook, BD, Digital)

Running Time: 101 minutes

Cast: Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes, Rumer Willis, JAMIE CHUNG, Audrina Patridge, Julian Morris, Margo Harshman, Matt Lanter, and Carrie Fisher

Directed by: Stewart Hendler

Screenplay by: Josh Stolberg & Peter Goldfinger

Based on: The Original Screenplay 'Seven Sisters' by Mark Rosman

Synopsis

Who's killing the sisters of Theta Pi? In Sorority Row, making its 4K debut, the sisters of Rosman University's Theta Pi ― Cassidy (Briana Evigan), Chugs (Margo Harshman), Jessica (Leah Pipes), Ellie (Rumer Willis), and Claire (JAMIE CHUNG) ― are committed to staying mum regarding the prank that ended in tragedy for Megan (Audrina Patridge), one of their own. But when graduation day arrives, so does terror, as a killer hunts Theta Pi's sisters one by one.

Year of Production: 2009

Title Copyright: Sorority Row © 2009, Artwork & Supplementary Materials © 2026 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: No

Feature Run Time: 101 mins.

Subtitles: Spanish; English SDH

Format: 16x9 (2.40:1) Presentation

Audio: English Dolby Atmos; Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

Lionsgate Limited Extras

Reconsidering Sorority Row (Final TRT: 10:48)

The Making of a Queen B***h with Leah Pipes (Final TRT: 12:23)

Loyal Friends and Untimely Ends: Writing Sorority Row (Approx. TRT 11:30)

Grit and Glamour: The Visual Design of Sorority Row (approx. TRT 16:30)

Legacy Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director and Cast (RT Feature Length)

Sorority Secrets: Stories from the Set (RT 10:28)

Killer 101 (RT 14 min)

Kill Switch (RT 10:25)

Deleted Scenes (RT 6:53)

Outtakes (RT 5:27)

Sorority Pledge (RT 1:01)

EPK B-Roll (RT 8:53)

Confessional (TRT 4:34)

Shower Rehearsal (RT 2:53)

TV Spot (RT :31)

Theatrical Trailer (RT 2:30)

International Trailer (RT 1:40)

The release includes new bonus content such as retrospective featurettes on the film's writing and visual design, alongside legacy special features including audio commentary, deleted scenes, and outtakes from the original production.

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