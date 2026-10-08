Bill Makes His Case For Partner In REASONABLE DOUBT Clip
Joseph Sikora and Emayatzy Corinealdi face off in a firm negotiation scene.
A new clip from REASONABLE DOUBT shows Bill, played by Joseph Sikora, sitting down with Jax Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, to make his case for being named partner at her firm. The scene plays out as a direct negotiation between the two characters, with Bill laying out his argument for why he has earned the title inside the newly formed practice.
Corinealdi stars as Jacqueline 'Jax' Stewart, the Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney at the center of the series, a role that has carried her through multiple seasons balancing her law practice, her marriage, motherhood, and her own past traumas. Sikora appears opposite her as Bill, one of the figures inside Jax's firm whose standing has become a recurring point of tension as the practice takes shape.
The clip arrives as REASONABLE DOUBT Season 4 continues its run on Hulu and Disney+, with the season following the fallout after a violent attack leaves Jax's family and her newly formed firm shaken. The show has centered this stretch of episodes on whether the Stewart Firm can rebuild before the pressure of moving too fast costs the team everything.
The partner negotiation adds another layer to that instability, raising the question of how Jax will handle internal demands for position and credit while the firm is already under outside pressure. More on the season's unfolding crisis can be found in prior coverage of the Season 4 trailer teasing the firm's collapse.
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