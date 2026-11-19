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Joe Locke spoke with the co-hosts of THE VIEW about his role in the film ELSINORE, which depicts Ian Charleson, who chose to spend his final weeks on stage as Hamlet. Locke plays Nicholas, a young patient who meets Charleson, played by Andrew Scott, on an AIDS ward.

Locke said his character represents a generation of young actors lost to the epidemic. "We never got to see who would become the big stars of those people and the art that they would give the world," he said. He described the film as "a very dark and sad film" that is also about life and quality of life. Locke added that his character has a dance number, and said he is "an awful dancer" who needed many more rehearsals than the professional West End dancers in the scene.

Asked about the 1980s ban on gay men donating blood on the Isle of Man, his hometown, Locke said he spoke out when it was repealed. He credited his mother, a single parent and teacher, for teaching him "to never back down from your morals." The conversation also turned to Heartstopper, which was his first professional acting job. Locke said he meets people every day who were affected by the series, and that he executive produced the follow-up feature film.

Locke also addressed his Marvel work. He joined the Marvel universe in 2024 as the witch Billy Maximoff in AGATHA ALL ALONG and makes a surprise appearance at the end of VISIONQUEST. He said the scene was shot almost 18 months earlier and that he did not know Wanda was returning. Asked about a possible appearance in AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, he said only that Marvel brings characters back all the time. He also noted that he and his VisionQuest co-star Malika did a play together in the West End last year. ELSINORE opens in select theaters.

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