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Tank has reached a record 12th No. 1 single, while the Hulu drama REASONABLE DOUBT, in which he stars, has become the most-watched season in its history and a film he leads has reached No. 1 on Netflix.

His single 'Yes' gave him his 12th No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart, more than any male artist in the chart's history, passing Charlie Wilson. Only Alicia Keys has more, with 14. The song held the top spot for three straight weeks and also topped Mediabase. It puts a new spin on Floetry's 'Say Yes,' and it is the second single from his 11th album EXPERIENCE, out now on R&B Money/BMG, to reach No. 1, after 'Control' did in March.

Tank plays Eric Cropper, the charming, calculating music mogul at the center of Season 4 of Hulu's REASONABLE DOUBT, and this season is now the most-watched in the show's history. Hulu says it is up double digits over every season before it. The latest episode jumped more than 40% over the premiere in its first day of viewing around the world, and the series has now been streamed for more than 150 million hours. Hulu already renewed the show for Season 5, before the Season 4 finale airs on November 24. Tank joined the cast this season alongside Meagan Good, and the show is now Hulu's second-longest-running drama, behind only The Handmaid's Tale.

Raamla Mohamed Hunter, creator and showrunner, told Her Agenda, 'His audition was strong enough that he became the character.'

The Gospel of Christmas

Tank stars as Pastor Isaac Jefferson, opposite Fantasia Barrino Taylor, in Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas. It came to Netflix on November 11 and climbed to No. 1 on the U.S. Top 10 Movies chart within days. Perry wrote and directed it, Kirk Franklin produced the music, and the cast includes gospel artists Cece Winans, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, Smokie Norful, Jekalyn Carr, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby and Hezekiah Walker.

Tank told People, 'The thing that makes this holiday movie special is that we get back to the reason. We always center Christmas around gifts, but we often forget about the gift. This story of restoration gets us all back to the source. Giving God his just due while sharing with others makes this movie top tier.'

Fan Reaction

On Facebook, Jas Duggan wrote, 'I don't think Tank is acting, it's giving he act like Eric Cropper in real life.' On Threads, @peachytae asked, 'Are we all in agreement that Tank is acting his ass off?'

Fans who watched The Gospel of Christmas are already asking for more. On Facebook, Deante J Royster wrote, 'We need a Part 2. After watching this Gospel Movie.' The comments were full of viewers saying they cried through it, with one writing, 'I loved it, cried through it, powerful!!' On Netflix's Threads post sharing a scene from the film, fans singled out Tank's performance as a highlight, and one wrote, 'This was one spirit filled movie and I loved it!!!!'

Tank just wrapped a five-night run at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on The R&B Tour: Raymond and Brown with Usher and Chris Brown. The REASONABLE DOUBT finale airs November 24 on Hulu and Disney+, The Gospel of Christmas is streaming now on Netflix, and EXPERIENCE is out now.





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