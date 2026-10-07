REASONABLE DOUBT Clip Tracks Jax and Corey's Complicated Bond
The montage revisits key moments between the two characters ahead of the show's latest season.
Hulu has released a new compilation spotlighting the relationship between Jax Stewart and Corey Cash on REASONABLE DOUBT, pulling together scenes that trace the pair's evolving dynamic across the series. The clip underscores that while the two characters, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi and Morris Chestnut, don't always agree, the common ground between them keeps drawing them back together.
Corinealdi stars as Jax Stewart, the Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney at the center of the series, who has spent the show's run juggling her law practice, her marriage, motherhood, and her own past traumas. Chestnut appears as Corey Cash, one of the recurring figures whose entanglement with Jax has become one of the show's more closely watched threads.
REASONABLE DOUBT has continued to expand its cast across seasons, with the series also featuring McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora among its regulars. The show is created and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed, with Kerry Washington executive producing through Simpson Street alongside Larry Wilmore and Anton Cropper, and comes from Onyx Collective and 20th Television.
The series' fourth season recently arrived with a three-episode premiere, continuing weekly on Disney+ and Hulu as Jax and her firm contend with the aftermath of a brutal attack. Details on that latest chapter were previewed in a trailer BroadwayWorld covered ahead of the season's debut.
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