Second REASONABLE DOUBT Season 4 Trailer Teases Firm's Collapse

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Hulu has unveiled a second Season 4 trailer for REASONABLE DOUBT, revealing new footage of Jax Stewart's law firm reeling from a violent attack that shakes both her family and her newly formed practice. The trailer shows the firm thrust into crisis as one of Jax's most loyal clients becomes the center of a spiraling media scandal, raising the stakes for everyone involved.

The season follows the fallout as grief and pressure mount on The Stewart Firm, with the central question of whether the team can rebuild before the cost of moving too fast costs them everything. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jacqueline 'Jax' Stewart, the Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney at the center of the show, who has spent previous seasons balancing her law practice, her marriage, motherhood, and her own past traumas.

REASONABLE DOUBT Season 4 debuted with a three-episode premiere on October 6, with new episodes airing each Tuesday through November 24 exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. The series is part of Hulu's Onyx Collective slate and counts Kerry Washington among its executive producers.

This second trailer follows an earlier Season 4 trailer and a previously released clip tracking the dynamic between Jax and Corey Cash, played by Morris Chestnut, across the show's run. More on that earlier clip is available from BroadwayWorld's prior coverage.

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