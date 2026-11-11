SOUTH PARK Episode "We Be Clubbin'" to Air on Comedy Central Ahead of Additional New Episodes

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new episode of SOUTH PARK titled 'We Be Clubbin'' featuring Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle is all new Wednesday, November 11th at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central. Additional new episodes of the hit animated series will premiere Wednesday, November 25 at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The episode follows the story: When club sports take over Craig's afternoons and weekends, Tweek signs up to spend more time with him. Soon his whole family struggles to keep up.

New episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with your TV Provider post-premiere.

The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning its sixth Primetime Emmy for 'Outstanding Animated Program' in 2026. South Park was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first-ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic Comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, South Park was the # 1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years.

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park's website is SouthPark.cc.com.

Earlier this season, the series premiered the episode 'South America' on Comedy Central.







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone