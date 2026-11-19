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Glen Powell's vocals are featured in the first trailer for THE COMEBACK KING, a new film about a country singer whose ex-girlfriend derails his career and who then works his way back to loving music. The trailer was highlighted on TODAY, where the hosts noted that Powell recently made a surprise singing appearance at a college bar in Georgia.

In the trailer, Powell's character tells a friend about the stakes of his return. "I got real things on my heart, real songs I want to sing," he says. When asked what is at stake, he answers, "Like my whole life and career."

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, THE COMEBACK KING charts the rise, crash and comeback of a country music star who checks out, grows up and learns a little along the way. Powell plays Aubrey King, a hot-shot country singer, and trained in guitar and singing to perform songs written by Nashville songwriters. The film is a new original comedy written by Judd Apatow and Powell and directed by Apatow.

The soundtrack features original songs sung by Powell and Madelyn Cline. More details are in BroadwayWorld's report on the THE COMEBACK KING trailer and February theatrical release.

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