"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE to Tour 30+ Cities Starting March 16, 2027
Host Jonah Ray, robots Tom Servo and Crow, and the Mads will perform new riffs on ARGOMAN THE FANTASTIC SUPERMAN.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns, Live, to bring a brand-new show and action-packed nationwide tour to cities this spring. MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing Tour kicks off March 16, 2027 in Los Angeles and hits over thirty cities, bringing the legendary stage production back to audiences across the country. Starring MST3K host Jonah Ray ('Jonah Heston'), robot companions Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) and Crow (Paul Bonanno), plus the legendary Mads, TV's Frank (Frank Conniff) and Dr. Forrester (Trace Beaulieu), who will check in on their unwilling test subjects via video. Audiences will be treated to the top-requested MST3K favorite Argoman the Fantastic Superman, featuring all-new riffs, hilarious sketches, and high-energy fun. It's a show for MSTies of all ages to enjoy, with ticket prices starting at $39.50 and an exclusive VIP option available. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time at live.mst3k.com.
Of the upcoming tour, Jonah Ray says, 'With RiffTrax making new MST3K episodes, it feels like the perfect time to slap on my jumpsuit and get back on the road with the bots. Also I'm super excited to finally bring the absolute silly spectacle that is Argoman to more people. I want every stop to feel like a traveling MST3K convention celebrating this weird little show we all love.'
Frank Conniff chimed in to say, 'The legacy of MST3K Live is in great hands with Jonah Ray and his troupe of traveling riffing troubadours. People looking for a hilarious evening out will leave the theater very happy.'
RiffTrax's Bill Corbett adds, 'With me and the other Rifftrax guys now making brand new episodes of MST3K again, I'm excited to see Jonah and co. back out there spreading the goofy joy of movie riffing across this big ol' country. Happy trails, gang, and hey, I might just get roped into this madness along the way! Who knows?!'
MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing comes to life this spring to feature the best of all things MST3K: a hapless host, wisecracking robots, mad scientists, a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, and silly sketches to delight MSTies of every generation. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time at live.mst3k.com and via local venue box offices.
Earlier this month, Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett were announced as hosts of the MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 Turkey Day Marathon.
MST3K LIVE: THE RETURNEN-ING TOUR
Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA - Montalban Theatre
Mar 18 – San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
Mar 19 – Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Mar 21 – Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
Mar 23 – Boise, ID - Morrison Center
Mar 24 – Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Mar 25 – Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Mar 27 – Salt Lake City, UT - Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
Mar 29 – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Mar 31 – St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Apr 1 – Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Apr 2 – Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Apr 3 – Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Apr 4 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
Apr 7 – Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
Apr 8 – Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
Apr 9 – Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
Apr 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Apr 12 – Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
Apr 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Apr 14 – Portland, ME - State Theatre
Apr 15 – Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre
Apr 17 – Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
Apr 18 – Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
Apr 20 – Durham, NC - DPAC
Apr 22 – Nashville, TN - Polk Theater
Apr 25 – Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall
Apr 28 – Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
Apr 29 – Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 1 – Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
ROBOT ROLL CALL VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE
- One (1) reserved seat in the first 10 rows, with a fantastic view of the stage and the screen
- Official onstage meet & greet with Jonah Ray and the Robots, including one (1) photo with the whole crew. It's the closest you'll get to the Satellite of Love without being shot into space
- One (1) VIP-exclusive 11'x17' poster designed just for this tour, autographed by Jonah Ray and only available with a VIP package*
- One (1) commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard
- Early entry into the venue before general doors, plus crowd-free shopping at the official tour merch stand before the rest of the audience arrives.
*Poster is pre-signed
MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing Tour tickets and info at live.mst3k.com
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