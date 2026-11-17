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Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns, Live, to bring a brand-new show and action-packed nationwide tour to cities this spring. MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing Tour kicks off March 16, 2027 in Los Angeles and hits over thirty cities, bringing the legendary stage production back to audiences across the country. Starring MST3K host Jonah Ray ('Jonah Heston'), robot companions Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) and Crow (Paul Bonanno), plus the legendary Mads, TV's Frank (Frank Conniff) and Dr. Forrester (Trace Beaulieu), who will check in on their unwilling test subjects via video. Audiences will be treated to the top-requested MST3K favorite Argoman the Fantastic Superman, featuring all-new riffs, hilarious sketches, and high-energy fun. It's a show for MSTies of all ages to enjoy, with ticket prices starting at $39.50 and an exclusive VIP option available. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time at live.mst3k.com.

Of the upcoming tour, Jonah Ray says, 'With RiffTrax making new MST3K episodes, it feels like the perfect time to slap on my jumpsuit and get back on the road with the bots. Also I'm super excited to finally bring the absolute silly spectacle that is Argoman to more people. I want every stop to feel like a traveling MST3K convention celebrating this weird little show we all love.'

Frank Conniff chimed in to say, 'The legacy of MST3K Live is in great hands with Jonah Ray and his troupe of traveling riffing troubadours. People looking for a hilarious evening out will leave the theater very happy.'

RiffTrax's Bill Corbett adds, 'With me and the other Rifftrax guys now making brand new episodes of MST3K again, I'm excited to see Jonah and co. back out there spreading the goofy joy of movie riffing across this big ol' country. Happy trails, gang, and hey, I might just get roped into this madness along the way! Who knows?!'

MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing comes to life this spring to feature the best of all things MST3K: a hapless host, wisecracking robots, mad scientists, a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, and silly sketches to delight MSTies of every generation. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time at live.mst3k.com and via local venue box offices.

Earlier this month, Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett were announced as hosts of the MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 Turkey Day Marathon.

MST3K LIVE: THE RETURNEN-ING TOUR

Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA - Montalban Theatre

Mar 18 – San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

Mar 19 – Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Mar 21 – Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

Mar 23 – Boise, ID - Morrison Center

Mar 24 – Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Mar 25 – Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Mar 27 – Salt Lake City, UT - Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

Mar 29 – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Mar 31 – St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Apr 1 – Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Apr 2 – Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Apr 3 – Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Apr 4 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

Apr 7 – Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

Apr 8 – Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Apr 9 – Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

Apr 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 12 – Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

Apr 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Apr 14 – Portland, ME - State Theatre

Apr 15 – Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

Apr 17 – Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

Apr 18 – Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Apr 20 – Durham, NC - DPAC

Apr 22 – Nashville, TN - Polk Theater

Apr 25 – Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

Apr 28 – Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Apr 29 – Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

ROBOT ROLL CALL VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE

One (1) reserved seat in the first 10 rows, with a fantastic view of the stage and the screen

Official onstage meet & greet with Jonah Ray and the Robots, including one (1) photo with the whole crew. It's the closest you'll get to the Satellite of Love without being shot into space

One (1) VIP-exclusive 11'x17' poster designed just for this tour, autographed by Jonah Ray and only available with a VIP package*

One (1) commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard

Early entry into the venue before general doors, plus crowd-free shopping at the official tour merch stand before the rest of the audience arrives.

*Poster is pre-signed

MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing Tour tickets and info at live.mst3k.com

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