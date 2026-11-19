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Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow previewed the second season of THE HUNTING WIVES during a conversation with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, telling the host that the new season is "crazier than you think." The two actors appeared together to discuss the next chapter of the Netflix drama.

Åkerman and Snow are both series regulars on THE HUNTING WIVES. In a separate appearance on TODAY, Snow described the show as "the most escapism type of television," while Åkerman said the team "had to go harder, we had to go bigger" for the new episodes, as covered in Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman on Raising the Bar in HUNTING WIVES S2.

Netflix has set Season Two to premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, as a Netflix branded series in nearly all countries where the service is available. According to the streamer, Sophie and Margo begin the season on the outs before old secrets and new foes force them back together, raising the question of whether they are the hunters or the hunted.

Snow also discussed the series on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she talked about Saturday Night Live's sketch based on the show and confirmed that her mom will host a watch party for Season 2, as covered in Brittany Snow Reacts to SNL's HUNTING WIVES Sketch, Dog Trauma.

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