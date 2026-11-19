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Glenn Close explained how the look of Drusilla Sickle in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING came together during an appearance on THE VIEW, saying the idea of being wheeled out in the scene was her own. The film is the prequel set 24 years before the original HUNGER GAMES.

Close said her first day of shooting was the scene in which the character appears, before she had met any of the cast. "The first time they saw me I was in full drag," she said. She told the co-hosts the effect was not achieved with prosthetics: her face was stretched with strings that ran through a hole in her wig hat, a piggy nose was held up with surgical tape, and the only prosthetic covered the tape. The process took three and a half hours, and she was released at lunch and strung up again afterward. The same makeup time was cited in her earlier TODAY interview.

The conversation also covered her Honorary Oscar, presented at the Governors Awards after eight nominations. Close became emotional discussing her daughter's presence, noting she was a single parent. A clip aired from her speech, in which she said she spent ages 7 to 22 in a restrictive cult and was "always on the outside looking in."

Close also addressed her role in the Spanish-language film La Bola Negra, which she said required her to learn Spanish while filming THE HUNGER GAMES in Germany. She spoke a line in Spanish for the panel and said of working at the academy in Madrid with 50 Spaniards, "Terror is right here." She additionally discussed the changed ending of FATAL ATTRACTION and twinning with drag artist Alexa Stone on the ALL'S FAIR red carpet.

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