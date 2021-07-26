Bianca Del Rio Announces Canadian Dates for 'Unsanitized' Tour
Adding to her already-announced U.S. dates, the Canadian shows kick off March 7, 2022 and hit 12 cities across the Great White North.
Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio announces dates in Canada on her Unsanitized Comedy Tour. Adding to her already-announced U.S. dates, the Canadian shows kick off March 7, 2022 and hit 12 cities across the Great White North. Fierce, funny and fabulous, Bianca was crowned "The queen of all Drag Race queens" (New York Magazine's "Most Powerful Drag Queens in America") and she made history on her previous global comedy tour as the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena - and she sold out both venues!
All along her Unsanitized Comedy Tour, America's funniest drag superstar and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor for a comedy show like no other.
BIANCA DEL RIO UNSANITIZED COMEDY TOUR
CANADA 2022:
March 7 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
March 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 10 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre
March 11 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Even Centre
March 12 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 13 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
March 15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
March 16 - Thunder Bay, ON @Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
March 18 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
March 19 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square
March 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
March 22 - Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Theatre - Southern Hall
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED U.S. DATES:
Sept 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Sept 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic
Sept 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
Sept 13 - Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
Sept 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland
Sept 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sept 17 - NYC @ RAD Theater
Sept 18 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Sept 20 - Durham, NC @ Durham PAC
Sept 21 - Nashville, TN @ Tennessee PAC
Sept 22 - Kansas City, KC @ The Folly Theater
Sept 23 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Sept 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
Sept 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Sept 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
Oct 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 2 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Oct 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Portland PAC, Newmark Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 6 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Oct 9 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic - SOLD OUT
Oct 11 - St Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater - SOLD OUT
Oct 13 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
Oct 14 & 15 - NYC @ The RAD Theater
Oct 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 18 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse - FEW TICKETS LEFT
Oct 19 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café - FEW TICKETS LEFT
Oct 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Oct 21 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Oct 23 - Newport, KY @ Ovation
Oct 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
Oct 27 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Oct 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel PAC, Perelman Theater
Oct 30 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
Nov 1 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Nov 2 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Nov 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Nov 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre - FEW TICKETS LEFT
Nov 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
The beloved comic and actor once known as Roy Haylock emerged as Bianca Del Rio on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America". She is the author of the hilarious book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca and performed in the West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. She's also followed by millions of fans on social media.