Bianca Del Rio Announces Canadian Dates for 'Unsanitized' Tour

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio announces dates in Canada on her Unsanitized Comedy Tour. Adding to her already-announced U.S. dates, the Canadian shows kick off March 7, 2022 and hit 12 cities across the Great White North. Fierce, funny and fabulous, Bianca was crowned "The queen of all Drag Race queens" (New York Magazine's "Most Powerful Drag Queens in America") and she made history on her previous global comedy tour as the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena - and she sold out both venues!

All along her Unsanitized Comedy Tour, America's funniest drag superstar and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor for a comedy show like no other.

BIANCA DEL RIO UNSANITIZED COMEDY TOUR

CANADA 2022:

March 7 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

March 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED U.S. DATES:

Sept 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

The beloved comic and actor once known as Roy Haylock emerged as Bianca Del Rio on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America". She is the author of the hilarious book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca and performed in the West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. She's also followed by millions of fans on social media.