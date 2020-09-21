Better Noise Films and the Amy Winehouse Foundation Team to Present SNO BABIES

Watch the trailer below!

Today, Better Noise Music are proud to announce that the Amy Winehouse Foundation is now the official UK charity partner for the upcoming feature film from Better Noise Films, SNO BABIES. The Amy Winehouse Foundation supports young people affected by drug and alcohol problems, as well as providing drug and alcohol education in schools and recovery housing facilities for young women and is the perfect charity partner for Better Noise and SNO BABIES, whose main aim is to raise awareness of the opioid crisis globally.

The Amy Winehouse Foundation was set up by Amy's family on 14 September 2011, on what would have been Amy's 28th birthday. Since then, the charity has worked with over 300,000 children in schools; engaged with hundreds of people in recovery and continues to provide support, treatment and therapy for children and young people in the UK and overseas. Their programmes include:

The Amy Winehouse Foundation Resilience Programme - an evidence-based drug & alcohol awareness programme led by people in recovery and supporting children and students aged 11 upwards in schools, colleges and community settings.

Amy's Place - an award-winning recovery housing project for women aged 18 to 30, which provides safe homes for up to two years in a nurturing environment where the young women can focus on their ongoing recovery from addiction.

Recovery Pathways Programme - working with professional partners to provide support, counselling, residential treatment and housing for young people aged 18-30.

Mitch Winehouse, Co-Founder of Amy Winehouse Foundation: "We know from personal experience the devastation and heartbreak that addiction can bring. Since setting up the Amy Winehouse Foundation in our daughter's memory 9 years ago, we have learnt so much about this condition. We have also learnt that recovery is possible and people can go on to live wonderful and fulfilling lives. We've made it our mission to work with people in recovery and to support young people who are struggling with the same sorts of issues as Amy and we're delighted that Better Noise and SNO BABIES are helping us to do that."

Allen Kovac, CEO of Better Noise Music, says: "We are very proud to have partnered with the Amy Winehouse Foundation. They do such an incredible job in Amy's name of educating people around what is becoming such a massive problem. Their work with young people is close to our heart and obviously reflects the harrowing storyline in the film. We look forward to saving lives together."

This fits perfectly with Better Noise's feature film SNO BABIES, which aims to raise awareness of the growing opioid crisis around the world. Set for global release on 29 September, SNO BABIES is a gripping and emotive tale that depicts the grim realities of teenage addiction and provides hope for recovery. Kristen and Hannah are best friends - smart, likeable and college-bound - and also addicted to heroin. The pair of seemingly unlikely addicts spiral down a path of destruction, hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy parents behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms. Directed by Bridget Smith and starring Katie Kelly (Game of Silence), Paola Andino (Queen of the South) and Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), SNO BABIES shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction. Outside of the UK, Better Noise Films' share of profits is being donated to Global Recovery Initiatives (GRI).

In a mission to reduce the stigma of Substance Use Disorders (SUD) and make an impact, Better Noise Films has collaborated with Global Recovery Initiatives to use the film's release as a platform to raise awareness of GRI's efforts to provide access to recovery support services all around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk for those in recovery, for both catching the virus and more severe outcomes. Treatments and support systems are disrupted, and social isolation increases the risk for addiction, relapse and overdose deaths.

Additionally, the film's soundtrack was released on 4 September and features some of today's biggest rock artists, including Slash, Mötley Crüe and SIXX:A.M.'s Nikki Sixx, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Slipknot's Corey Taylor and more. All artist royalties from the soundtrack are being donated to The Global Recovery Initiative Foundation (GRI), with matching contributions by Better Noise Music.

September is Recovery Month, and the soundtrack and film will raise funds to support recovery for Global Recovery Initiatives, as well as the Amy Winehouse Foundation. With every stream or download of the soundtrack and film, you are contributing to helping someone in recovery and helping to save lives!

