Betsy Brandt Joins JEFFERIES on NBC

Deadline reports that "Breaking Bad" star Betsty Brandt will lead the upcoming NBC comedy "Jefferies."

She stars opposite Jim Jefferies. Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes, and Todd Milliner created the series.

Jefferies stars the veteran comedian as a fictionalized version of himself - a comedian with a unique and often controversial take on modern life, relationships and co-parenting with his best friend (Brandt). Jefferies and Martin wrote the script.

Brandt's Cleo is Jim's best friend and mother of his child.

Alongside her role on "Breaking Bad," Brandt is known for starring on CBS' "Life in Pieces."







