Bert Kreischer Returns with Fifth Netflix Stand-up Special LUCKY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Comedian Bert Kreischer returns with his fourth Netflix special, Bert Kreischer: Lucky. He dives into everything from shedding 45 pounds, the usual family antics, getting parenting tips from Snoop Dogg, and more. Kreischer's previous specials include Razzle Dazzle (2023), Hey Big Boy (2020), and Secret Time (2018). The new special hits Netflix on March 18. Watch a clip now!

Bert Kreischer’s career has evolved from Rolling Stone Magazine’s "Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the business, movie star, leading podcaster, and entrepreneur. In 2024 Kreischer had the #6 highest-grossing comedy tour worldwide, a huge accomplishment as he only toured 6 months, from January to June.

Following a 140-city international arena tour, Kreischer shot his 6th stand-up special in his hometown of Tampa, FL and all six shows sold out within a day. Kreischer will release the newly awaited special, Lucky, on Netflix on March 18th, 2025.

In March of 2023, Kreischer released his highly anticipated Netflix stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, the follow up to his previous stand-up specials; Hey Big Boy (Netflix), Secret Time (Netflix), The Machine (Showtime/Netflix) and Comfortably Dumb (Showtime).

Also in 2023, Kreischer starred in and produced the Sony Pictures film, The Machine, based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. After a theatrical release, The Machine immediately launched into Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films list upon its premiere on-platform later that year.

During the summer of 2024, Kreischer wrapped his third annual iteration of the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, which hit twelve of the most iconic ballparks, arenas, and amphitheaters across the country to sold out crowds. Fully Loaded featured talent such as Bert himself as well as Dave Attell, Lewis Black, Tiffany Haddish, Shane Gillis and so many more comics - including special drop-in guests like Jelly Roll and Marcus King. In October of 2023, Kreischer took his festival to sea with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise. The long hoped-for event sold out in just a few days, and broke the long standing record for alcohol sales held by Kid Rock.

In addition to being named, “one of the US’s top stand-ups over the past decade,” by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned podcaster, hosting Bertcast, with over 600 episodes, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Kreischer also created, hosts, and produces his YouTube cooking show, Something’s Burning, which has earned over 45.3M views to date. On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers totaling 13.4M fans across all platforms, and 280M total views on his YouTube channel alone.

This coming May, the 2 Bears, 1 Cave duo is hosting their second annual “2 Bears 5K” fan event with special guest Jelly Roll. The inaugural “2B5K,” was held at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena with thousands of runners participating. For 2025, the second 2B5K will take place in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium.

Comments