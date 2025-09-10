Barbara Walters Documentary Sets ABC Network Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The network premiere of “Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything,” the feature-length documentary produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, will take place on Walters’ birthday, Thursday, Sept. 25 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The documentary celebrated its world premiere at a sold-out theater at the 2025 Tribeca Festival before premiering on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in select international territories. From the producing team behind the 2024 Emmy® Award- winning Best Documentary, “Jim Henson Idea Man,” the documentary, directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and journalist Jackie Jesko, examines the broadcast legend’s pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry.

Barbara Walters (Sept. 25, 1929-Dec. 30, 2022) didn’t just report the news — she made news. She was a true American original and a trailblazer who broke ground for women in broadcasting. The documentary gives viewers an intimate and raw look at her astonishing career, personal life, and the challenges she faced trying to balance it all as a woman in a male-dominated industry. Walters, in her own words, also reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire.

The film features unaired footage from ABC’s extensive archives and interviews with people who knew and worked with the broadcast legend, including Cindy Adams, Joy Behar, Connie Chung, Martin Clancy, Andy Cohen, KATIE Couric, Peter Gethers, Lori Klein, Cynthia McFadden, Bette Midler, Victor Neufeld, David Sloan, KATIE Nelson Thomson, Chris Vlasto and Oprah Winfrey.

“Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything” is produced by Imagine Documentaries for ABC News Studios in association with Latchkey Films and directed and produced by Jesko. For Imagine Documentaries, the film is produced by Marcella Steingart, Sara Bernstein, and Meredith Kaulfers. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Betsy West serve as executive producers. Muriel Pearson is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.