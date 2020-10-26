Barbara Morrison, Grammy Award-Nominated Jazz & Blues Singer To Perform In PRSA's 2020 ICON Fundraising Concert

The concert takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT

PRSA, the nation's leading professional organization serving the communications community, will host a fundraising concert to benefit the organization's endowment of its Multicultural Scholarship on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT. The free online event will feature musical performances by passionate, soulful and talented artists - Barbara Morrison, Grammy Award-nominated jazz and blues vocalist, and Everette, the contemporary country duo of Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia.



The PRSA Board of Directors, in partnership with the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, approved the establishment of PRSA's first permanent endowment to ensure scholarship funding for students from underrepresented backgrounds pursuing degrees in public relations or communications. Nearly halfway towards its $50,000 goal, all proceeds from the concert will go toward empowering rising talent.



"PRSA remains committed to creating opportunities for diverse talent and we could not be more proud that the proceeds from the amazing lineup of performances will go towards supporting the next generation of communications professionals," said T. Garland Stansell, APR, 2020 PRSA Chair. "Nashville was supposed to be the backdrop of our annual conference this year and PRSA is thrilled to bring a taste of MUSIC CITY to our virtual audience."



To watch the concert on Oct. 27, please visit: https://www.prsa.org/conferences-and-awards/icon-2020/transforming-the-landscape

For more information on the PRSA Multicultural Scholarship or to make a donation, please visit the scholarship page at: https://www.prsa.org/about/prsa-foundation/prsa-foundation-scholarships

