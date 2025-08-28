Barbara Hall to Direct New Documentary About Heart Singer Ann Wilson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock icon Ann Wilson, singer-songwriter and founder of Heart, will unveil her life story in the forthcoming feature documentary, In My Voice. Told in Wilson's own words, the film traces her 75-year journey, from a nomadic childhood to the stages of the world's biggest arenas. More details, including release information and exclusive content, will be announced soon.

Drawing from a deep archive of home movies, photographs, journals, and never-before-seen footage, Iny My Voice offers viewers a new window into Wilson's life and artistry. For the first time, audiences will hear how she found her voice, sustained it across five decades, and allowed it to guide her through fame, adversity, and reinvention. The film also features additional commentary from family, friends, artists, bandmates, and industry executives.

"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I've always wanted to tell it," says Wilson. "It's about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who've been part of it all along."

The documentary is directed by Barbara Hall, an Emmy-nominated producer and director. She has helmed award-winning specials, series, long-form documentary films, concerts, and thematic music documentaries. A member of the Producers Guild of America, the Guild of Music Supervisors, and the Documentary Producers Alliance, Hall has also been honored with the 2025 Women In Film/Nashville Alice Award Trailblazer Award.