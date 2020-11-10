Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, & Shawn Mendes Will Perform at the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

The show will broadcast live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST, on ABC.

dick clark productions and ABC today announced world premiere performances from the hottest chart toppers of the year at the "2020 American Music Awards" (AMAs). Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes join previously announced artists BTS and Dua Lipa in delivering exclusive world premiere performances at the AMAs. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show will broadcast live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST, on ABC.

Continuing its tradition of delivering electrifying collaborations, this year's AMAs highlights the undeniable crossover of Latin music with a special performance from Bad Bunny and rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez.

Lil Baby makes his AMA debut performing his hit record "Emotionally Scarred" live for the first time.

Megan Thee Stallion will give fans an exhilarating performance of an unrevealed track in her AMAs debut.

After delivering one of last year's hottest AMAs moments with a sultry collaboration of "Señorita," the secret details of Shawn Mendes' world premiere performance will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage.

As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs gives fans the entertainment thrill they've been waiting for all year with first-time collaborations, exclusive world premiere performances, chart-topping favorites and surprise appearances from music's biggest names. This year, as Latin and R&B/Hip-Hop genres achieved undeniable crossover success, the AMAs have expanded their categories to match their overarching popularity.

The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open for all AMA categories and fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting TheAMAs.com/Vote.

The "2020 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social (Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Snapchat and YouTube), online at theamas.com and ABC.com, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

The "2020 American Music Awards" is sponsored by Cheetos, T-Mobile and Xfinity.

