BWW Exclusive: Minnie Mouse Teaches Leslie Uggams' Nana Beaver to Tap Dance on MINNIE'S BOW-TOONS!

Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams voices a guest role in the upcoming episode of Disney Junior's "Minnie's Bow-Toons" shorts series, which stars Minnie and Daisy as they run a party planning business.

The short premieres on Monday, June 21. Watch an exclusive clip below!

In the new episode entitled "All that Jazz," Minnie teaches Nana Beaver (voiced by Uggams) and her son Joey to tap dance in true Broadway fashion for the 'Dancing Under the Stars' dance party.

Things go awry when Daisy Duck tries to do ballet without instruction.

Leslie Uggams is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer whose career has brought her from Harlem to Broadway, the big screen to television.

Perhaps best known for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy in the landmark TV mini-series Alex Haley's Roots, Ms. Uggams has performed to critical and popular acclaim ever since her first professional appearances at the age of nine at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City. There she opened for such musical legends as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington.

Now, after six decades on stage and screen, she is a legend in her own right. She is on the Board of Directors of the Apollo Theater; was recently awarded an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from the University of Connecticut; and is also the recipient of an American Artist Award from Arena Stage in Washington, DC.