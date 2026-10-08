BUNKER to Open Nationwide from Sony Pictures Classics

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sony Pictures Classics announced that BUNKER, written and directed by Florian Zeller, will open nationwide on January 15, 2027, following an awards-qualifying run beginning on December 11 in New York and Los Angeles. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and has since screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and Zurich Film Festival, with an upcoming screening at the BFI London Film Festival.

BUNKER stars Javier Bardem (NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN, SKYFALL), Penélope Cruz (VICKY CRISTINA BARCELONA, VOLVER), Stephen Graham (ADOLESCENCE, SNATCH), Paul Dano (THERE WILL BE BLOOD, THE BATMAN), and Patrick Schwarzenegger (THE WHITE LOTUS, THE STAIRCASE).

BUNKER is a psychological thriller that examines the emotional and moral challenges faced by a couple in an increasingly uncertain world. Miguel, a successful London architect, considers a prestigious offer to build a survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire. This project causes his wife, Sofia, to question their relationship of 17 years as they are drawn deeper into a life of extreme wealth, paranoia, and fear. The intrusion of an unsettling neighbor becomes yet another source of anxiety.

BUNKER is produced by Federica Sainte-Rose for Blue Morning Pictures, alongside Fernando Bovaira and Simon de Santiago of Mod Producciones. Alice Dawson is also a producer on the film, with Pathé's Ardavan Safaee, Mediawan's Pierre-Antoine Capton and Entourage Ventures' Julien Delajoux serving as co-producers. Executive producers include Mariano Cohn, Gaston Duprat, Andrés Duprat, Emanuel Nunez, Fernando Sokolowicz and Helen Marti.

About Sony Pictures Classics

Michael Barker and Tom Bernard serve as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Classics, an autonomous division of Sony Pictures Entertainment they founded with Marcie Bloom in January 1992, which distributes, produces, and acquires independent films from around the world. Barker and Bernard have released prestigious films that have won 42 Academy Awards (38 of those at Sony Pictures Classics) and have garnered 192 Academy Award nominations (166 at Sony Pictures Classics), including two nominations this year for BLUE MOON for Best Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay, as well as Best Picture nominations for I'M STILL HERE, THE FATHER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, WHIPLASH, AMOUR, MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, AN EDUCATION, CAPOTE, HOWARDS END, AND CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services.

About Blue Morning Pictures

Founded by Academy Award-winning playwright-turned-filmmaker Florian Zeller and former CAA agent Federica Sainte-Rose, Blue Morning Pictures is a film and television production company committed to telling bold, character-driven stories with the power to engage audiences on a global scale. Operating from both Paris and Los Angeles, the company has secured a multi-year deal with the European entertainment powerhouse Mediawan. With a slate of premium films and television series in development, Blue Morning Pictures is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between European and U.S. markets, bringing compelling narratives to the forefront of international cinema.

About Mod Producciones

MOD was founded in 2007 by Fernando Bovaira. During his long professional career, Fernando has been the person responsible for some of the most successful titles of Spanish cinematography: Los otros (The Others), Mar adentro (The Sea Inside) (winner of the Oscar award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2005) by Alejandro Amenábar, La gran aventura de Mortadelo y Filemón (Mortadelo & Filemón: The Big Adventure) by Javier Fesser, Lucía y el sexo (Sex and Lucía) by Julio Medem, or La lengua de las mariposas (Butterfly's Tongue) by José Luis Cuerda, among others.

In this context of high quality and box-office successes, in 2009, MOD produced its first film: Agora by Alejandro Amenábar. Premiered in Cannes, Agora was the highest-grossing film of that year. After that, MOD continued to expand its filmography with Biutiful by Alejandro G. Iñárritu (winner of the award for Best Actor in Cannes and nominee to the Oscar awards for Best Foreign Language Film), Caníbal (Cannibal) by Manuel Martín Cuenca; La gran familia española (Family United) and Primos (Cousinhood), both by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo; Promoción fantasma (Ghost Graduation) by Javier Ruiz Caldera; and Zipi y Zape y el club de la canica (Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang) and Zipi y Zape y la isla del capitán (Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island), both by Oskar Santos.

Since then, MOD has carried on producing box-office successes like Cuerpo de Elite (Heroes Wanted) by Joaquín Mazón, La tribu (The Tribe) by Fernando Colomo, Lo dejo cuando quiera (I Can Quit Whenever I Want) by Carlos Therón, Mientras dure la guerra (While at War) by Alejandro Amenábar, La Vida Padre (Two Many Chefs) by Joaquín Mazón or Llenos de Gracia (Full of Grace) by Roberto Bueso as well as successful festival hits such as La Cordillera (The Summit) by Santiago Mitre, La Hija (The Daughter) by Manuel Martín Cuenca, La Odisea de los Giles (HeroicLosers) by Sebastian Borensztein, La Estrella Azul (The Blue Star) by Javier Macipe, Calle Malaga by Maryam Touzani and El Cautivo (The Captive) by Alejandro Amenábar.

MOD has also produced high-quality TV series such as Crematorio (Crematorium) by Jorge Sánchez Cabezudo, El Día de Mañana (What the Future Holds) by Mariano Barroso, La Fortuna, the first TV fiction by Alejandro Amenábar, Amazon Prime release, Los Farad by Mariano Barroso and the upcoming Netflix miniseries El Problema Final by Félix Viscarret.

About Pathé

Founded in 1896, Pathé is one of the oldest film companies in the world and the only French studio still fully involved in production, sales, distribution, and exhibition.

For more than a century, Pathé has remained dedicated to distributing and producing outstanding films — from Academy Award winners such as Slumdog Millionaire by Danny Boyle, CODA by Siân Heder, and Emilia Pérez by Jacques Audiard (featuring Zoë Saldaña, Academy Award winner of the Supporting Best Actress in a Supporting Role), to acclaimed period dramas like The Iron Lady by Phyllida Lloyd (which earned Meryl Streep the Academy Award for Best Actress), The Queen by Stephen Frears (featuring Helen Mirren, also an Academy Award winner), Selma by Ava DuVernay, or beloved animated classics like Chicken Run.

With a talent-driven creative approach, Pathé maintains long-standing and trusted relationships with leading filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Jane Campion, Paolo Sorrentino, Jean-Jacques Annaud, Paul Verhoeven, and Matteo Garrone and as well as emerging talents including Antonin Baudry (The Wolf's Call), Siân Heder (CODA), Alice Winocour, Audrey Diwan, and Amélie Bonnin (Leave One Day – Opening Film, Cannes Film Festival).

Pathé's ambitious Cannes slate includes three films in Competition: AMARGA NAVIDAD by Pedro Almodóvar, FATHERLAND by Paweł Pawlikowski starring Sandra Hüller, and THE UNKNOWN by Academy Award winner Arthur Harari, starring Léa Seydoux. Out of Competition, the slate features KARMA by Guillaume Canet, starring Marion Cotillard, and DE GAULLE: Résistance by Antonin Baudry.

Upcoming Pathé productions include, among others IBELIN by Morten Tyldum, starring Charlie Plummer, Stephen Graham, and Toni Collette.

Pathé is also a leading cinema network in continental Europe and West Africa, with more than 1300 screens, offering premium experiences through cutting-edge technologies such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX.

For more information visit pathe.com.

About Mediawan

Founded in France at the end of 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan is an award-winning leading European studio. In just ten years, the Group has established itself as one of the world's leading independent production companies, covering every genre (film, scripted, unscripted, documentary and animation).

Operating across five continents, the Group now brings together nearly 100 production companies in 15 countries, including France, Germany (LEONINE Studios), the United Kingdom (See-Saw Films, Drama Republic, LuckyChapInternational, Misfits Entertainment...), Italy (Palomar, Our Films), and the United States (The North Road Company, Plan B Entertainment, Blue Morning Pictures...), collectively producing more than 450 titles each year. Through internationally acclaimed productions such as F1 The Movie, Adolescence, Slow Horses, The Count of Monte Cristo, Miraculous, and Call My Agent!, Mediawan creates distinctive, ambitious, premium stories that resonate with broad audiences while addressing the defining issues of the current time.

As an integrated studio spanning the entire value chain, from production and distribution to broadcasting, channel publishing and business diversification, Mediawan empowers leading creative talent around the world through a unique creative platform. The Group also relies on Mediawan Rights, whose catalogue features more than 30,000 hours of programming. In addition, Mediawan has developed a diversified omnichannel strategy across streaming, broadcasting, advertising and audio, supported by a portfolio of 27 digital channels and services (SVOD, AVOD and FAST), reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading integrated independent studios.

About Entourage Pictures

Entourage Pictures is an Entourage Ventures company dedicated to investing in international prestige films. Entourage Ventures is a Paris-based investment firm specialising in international film and television content, founded by Julien Delajoux and Matthias Nicodème in 2015. Through dedicated co-investment structures, Entourage partners with leading European and international producers and distributors to invest in slates of feature films and series with global commercial and critical ambition, notably alongside Gaumont on 40+ feature films and Mediawan's global distribution arm on 30+ international series.

Films financed by Entourage include C'est la vie! (Olivier Nakache & Eric Toledano), Rolling to You (Franck Dubosc), The Specials (Olivier Nakache & Eric Toledano), See You Up There (Albert Dupontel), Bye Bye Morons (Albert Dupontel), Ballerina (Eric Summer & Eric Warin), and School Life (Grand Corps Malade & Mehdi Idir). Television series include The Count of Monte Cristo (for France Television / RAI), Zorro (for Amazon Prime), A Prophet (for Canal+), Riot Women (for BBC). Upcoming film projects include Fatherland (Paweł Pawlikowski) and Let Love In (Felix van Groeningen) with Our Films and Full Phil (Quentin Dupieux) with Chi Fou Mi. Upcoming television projects include California Avenue (created by Hugo Blick) and The Great White (starring Hugo Weaving and directed by Mia Wasikowska and Nash Edgerton) with Mediawan Rights.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 07 Hrs 54 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me