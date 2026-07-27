CAPE FEAR Season Finale to Premiere Globally on Apple TV

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The tenth and final episode of CAPE FEAR, the psychological horror thriller starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams, is set to premiere globally on Apple TV this Friday, July 31. The finale, titled The Executioners, closes out the limited series adaptation from creator and executive producer Nick Antosca, with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Max Cady is back for vengeance in the limited series adaptation from creator and executive producer Nick Antosca and Academy Award winning executive producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Led by Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and Academy Award nominee Amy Adams who star and executive produce, 'Cape Fear' is a new psychological horror thriller that made its global debut on Friday, June 5, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 31, 2026 on Apple TV.

Episode 110 - The Executioners

Season finale. The Bowdens have everything to protect. Max has nothing left to lose.

About 'Cape Fear'

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance. Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias and Malia Pyles round out the ensemble cast, and the supporting cast includes CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector and Anna Baryshnikov.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, 'Cape Fear' is based on both the novel 'The Executioners,' which inspired Gregory Peck's Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca's overall deal at UCP, where he's been based since 2017.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 816 wins and 3,498 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award-winning 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.* For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

CAPE FEAR is inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg, itself based on the novel The Executioners, which also inspired the 1962 feature starring Gregory Peck. The series follows attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden, played by Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson, as they face the return of Max Cady, portrayed by Javier Bardem, the man they helped imprison. The ensemble cast includes Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Malia Pyles, CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector and Anna Baryshnikov. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer, with the series produced through UCP and Amblin Television.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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