Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Mark 30 Years of Marriage
The couple reflected on three decades together with a collection of personal moments.
Tim McGRaw and Faith Hill marked 30 years of marriage with a segment on TODAY, sharing clips that trace their relationship from its early days to the present. The appearance centered on the couple's milestone anniversary, with the pair looking back at moments from across their three decades together.
McGraw and Hill, both Grammy-winning country artists, have built careers that often intersect with their personal partnership. McGraw has also appeared in television projects, including the limited series 1883, in which he starred alongside Sam Elliott, Faith Hill and Isabel May. A recent compilation video revisited standout moments from that series, which is available to stream on Paramount+.
McGraw has also continued to perform live, recently bringing his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to Target Field in Minneapolis, where he was joined by acts including Lady A and The Chicks. That stop followed a run of tour dates that have kept McGraw on the road even as he and Hill marked their anniversary milestone on television.
The TODAY segment focused squarely on the couple's personal history, using archival clips to illustrate the span of their 30-year marriage rather than any single project or performance.
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