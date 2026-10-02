SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 4 to Premiere on Apple TV

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Apple TV is sharing a sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of 'Slow Horses' season six, the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning spy drama starring Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy, Actor and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance in the series. Adapted from 'Joe Country' and 'Slough House,' the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning 'Slough House' book series, the fourth episode premieres on Wednesday, October 7, followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, October 21.

Episode 604: 'Lost and Found' - Premieres Wednesday, October 7

Lamb tries figuring out who Frank is working for. Sid, River, and Coe do everything to evade the hit squad.

About 'Slow Horses' S6

'Slow Horses,' the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning spy drama stars Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy, Actor and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance in the series. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, BAFTA TV Award nominee Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving, alongside new addition BAFTA TV Award winner Lenny Rush.

'Slow Horses' is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Oldman serving as executive producers. Season six is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct. The complete first five seasons of 'Slow Horses' are now streaming on Apple TV.

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