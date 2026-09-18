HBO Orders THE SPREAD Drama Series Starring Javier Bardem

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HBO has ordered the new original drama series THE SPREAD, starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Javier Bardem ('Cape Fear,' 'Monster'). Three-time BAFTA nominee Matthew Vaughn ('Kingsman,' 'Layer Cake') will direct and executive produce. The series will be written and executive produced by three-time Emmy Award winner Bill Dubuque ('His & Hers,' 'Ozark') and Sean Sansiveri. The series is a co-production with FIFTH SEASON TV Studio. Brad Weston will executive produce for Makeready alongside Ian Stratford and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios.

Logline: Miami is turning paradise into power — Wall Street South — a subtropical collision of industry titans, elite hedge funds, staggering wealth, ruthless competition, sex, nightlife and fun on an industrial scale. Into this sun-soaked arena comes a visionary billionaire who collects the brilliant, the hungry and the dangerous, then turns their ambitions loose on the markets that power America. He chases something bigger: the power to shift the center of economic gravity to Miami — and decide how long the party lasts.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said: 'Having long wanted to set a scripted series in Florida, HBO couldn't be more excited to explore the gilded chaos of Miami and bring it to life with this kaleidoscope of extraordinary, visionary talent who is as fearless as the story itself.'

Noah Greenshner, Executive Vice President, Head of TV Creative for FIFTH SEASON, said: 'THE SPREAD is a gripping story of power and ambition, set against the vivid, glamorous backdrop of Miami. We've brought together an exceptional creative team to capture the energy of this world and city, and we're thrilled to be working alongside them and our partners at HBO, Makeready, and Topic to bring it to life.'

Credits

The series is a co-production with FIFTH SEASON TV Studio. Matthew Vaughn serves as director and executive producer. The series is written and executive produced by Bill Dubuque and Sean Sansiveri. Javier Bardem executive produces alongside Brad Weston for Makeready, and Ian Stratford and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery



Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

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