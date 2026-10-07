Mikey Madison On Her Oscar Win And Learning Tech Jargon For New Film

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Mikey Madison sat down with THE VIEW to reflect on her Oscar win and discuss the preparation that went into playing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in Aaron Sorkin's THE SOCIAL RECKONING. The conversation touched on the technical demands of the role, with Madison describing the process of mastering tech jargon required to portray Haugen convincingly on screen. She also shared a longtime wish for a dream date with Whoopi Goldberg, giving the panel a lighter personal moment amid the discussion of her award and new film.

Madison stars as Haugen in THE SOCIAL RECKONING, which follows the young Facebook engineer who partnered with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal practices. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is billed as a companion piece to his earlier film The Social Network. Madison previously discussed the role on TODAY, where she spoke about meeting the real Frances Haugen ahead of filming and explained her own decision to stay off social media, telling the hosts bluntly, Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24Days 08Hrs 20Min 51Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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