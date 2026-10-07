Mikey Madison On Her Oscar Win And Learning Tech Jargon For New Film
The actress talks mastering technical language for her role as a Facebook whistleblower.
Mikey Madison sat down with THE VIEW to reflect on her Oscar win and discuss the preparation that went into playing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in Aaron Sorkin's THE SOCIAL RECKONING. The conversation touched on the technical demands of the role, with Madison describing the process of mastering tech jargon required to portray Haugen convincingly on screen. She also shared a longtime wish for a dream date with Whoopi Goldberg, giving the panel a lighter personal moment amid the discussion of her award and new film.
Madison stars as Haugen in THE SOCIAL RECKONING, which follows the young Facebook engineer who partnered with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal practices. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is billed as a companion piece to his earlier film The Social Network. Madison previously discussed the role on TODAY, where she spoke about meeting the real Frances Haugen ahead of filming and explained her own decision to stay off social media, telling the hosts bluntly,
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