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One Chicago Stars Reveal Which Show They'd Swap Into

The three actors compare notes on NBC's three linked Chicago dramas.

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Taylor Kinney, Darren Barnet and Marina Squerciati appeared together on TODAY to discuss NBC's three linked Chicago dramas, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, all of which are set to premiere new seasons on the same night. The trio talked about the sense of family that runs across the three series and what it is like working within that shared universe.

During the conversation, the actors also revealed which of the other two shows they would want to swap into if given the chance, offering a glimpse at how the casts view one another's series from the outside.

The appearance centered on the three shows' simultaneous season premieres, with Kinney, Barnet and Squerciati representing Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. respectively in the joint interview.

The discussion gave viewers a look at the camaraderie between performers from the separate but connected series, as all three prepare for their new seasons to air on the same night.

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