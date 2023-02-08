Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BUCK Inks Multi-Project Development And Production Deal With Author/Illustrator María Ramos

Tres Luces will be made into an animated feature film, which will mark BUCK's feature film debut.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Global creative company and award-winning animation studio BUCK (Netflix's We the People, Love, Death + Robots) has inked a three-project deal with globally renowned Spanish illustrator and author María Ramos, optioning her popular kids books Tres Luces, BadBat and Bubble Gum Boy.

Tres Luces will be made into an animated feature film, which will mark BUCK's feature film debut. BadBat and Bubble Gum Boy will be turned into animated television series. BUCK's Head of Original Animation, Mike Rauch, will oversee development and production for the three titles.

Tres Luces, which translates to "three lights" and is published by Blackie Books, is Ramos' first illustrated novel, which is being developed into a family feature film. It tells the story of three lights who mysteriously fall from the sky in the middle of the night, tasking Mole and his old worm friends to navigate what to do with the new arrivals.

From Mamut Comics, BadBat follows a mischievous but lovable bat who finds friendship in a young girl when she shares her favorite blueberry cupcakes. The book is inspired by a true story of a pesky bat who appeared unexpectedly at Ramos' grandmother's mountain cottage.

Bubble Gum Boy, published by Fulgencio Pimentel, is a heartwarming story that celebrates differences. Nervous about his first day of school and new classmates' acceptance, Bubble Gum Boy discovers that being unique is the best!

These projects come on the heels of BUCK's multi-award wins for Netflix's We The People, created by Chris Nee, Kenya Barris, and Higher Ground Productions. The short animated series won the first-ever Children's and Family Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Program, landed an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Animated Series, as well as two Annie Award nominations. The team also wrote and directed "Night of the Mini Dead," from volume 3 of Netflix's hit series Love, Death + Robots; the trailer for Bored Ape Yacht Club's Otherside; and a series of shorts to help launch HBO Max's Cartoonito programming block.

BUCK recently merged with six leading creative houses to form the collective RESIDENCE, a group of multidisciplinary companies empowering the artistic community. Residence consists of Buck, Giant Ant and the HudsonBec Group which itself comprises four companies, Anyways Creative, Creative Lives in Progress, If You Could Jobs, and It's Nice That.

Brooker stated, "María has a special gift for bringing charming characters and imaginative worlds to life and we can't wait to introduce these unique universes to screens big and small. We're thrilled to partner with such a talented and internationally esteemed illustrator."

"Whenever I write I always imagine the characters moving, talking to each other, and sometimes I feel that I could hold them in my hands. So, when BUCK proposed adapting them for animation I almost fainted," said Ramos.

Ramos specializes in children's picturebooks and currently resides in Madrid where she teaches illustration. Her distinct and insightful illustrations have made her a sought-after international artist.



