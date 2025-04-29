BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Returning to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark film, Focus Features is re-releasing Brokeback Mountain nationwide in theaters, with special showings beginning on June 22nd and 25th. Tickets are now on sale for the theatrical event, which will be accompanied by an all-new film poster, as well as forthcoming merchandise and other connected initiatives.

Directed by Ang Lee and starring Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams, Brokeback Mountain grossed over $178 million at the global box office. The sweeping Western epic about two cowboys’ secretive, lifelong bond became an instant classic, breaking cinematic and social barriers and solidifying its cast and filmmakers as among the industry’s finest. The film helped establish Focus Features as an industry leader working with visionary filmmakers to bring resonant films to wide audiences.

Beyond its cultural impact and box office success, Brokeback Mountain achieved extensive critical acclaim, winning three Academy Awards® from eight nominations. It won in the categories of Best Directing for Lee, Best Original Score for Gustavo Santaolalla, and Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writers Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, who adapted from the short story by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Proulx. The film’s haunting soundtrack features performances by Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, and Rufus Wainwright, among others.

Hailed as a seminal film and lauded by critics everywhere for the fearlessly emotional performances of its stars, Brokeback Mountain captures the passion, heartbreak, and regret that mark the life-long bond between two men. The film follows Ennis Del Mar (Ledger) and Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal), two young men dispatched to work as on the majestic Brokeback Mountain in the summer of 1963. During their experience, Ennis and Jack are drawn into an unexpected lifelong relationship, filled with love and loss and unfolding against the raw beauty and splendor of the American West. The complications, joys, and heartbreak they experience provide a testament to the endurance and power of love.

Proulx’s short story “Brokeback Mountain” was originally published in The New Yorker in 1997, winning the National Magazine Award for Fiction. In 2000, a slightly extended version was published in Proulx’s short story collection Close Range: Wyoming Stories, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

A stage version based on the short story saw its world premiere in 2023 at London's @sohoplace. The new play with music was written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. Starring Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, making their London stage debuts, the production opened on 18 May 2023 and ran until 12 August 2023.

