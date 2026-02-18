BET to Honor Rev. Jesse Jackson with Special Tribute Broadcast

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BET will honor the life and enduring legacy of civil rights leader, activist, and political trailblazer Rev. Jesse Jackson with a special broadcast, Jesse Jackson: In His Own Words, airing Wednesday, February 18 at 12 PM ET/PT and 11 PM ET/PT, and Thursday, February 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

The broadcast comes as the nation reflects on the passing of Rev. Jackson, whose decades of service helped reshape the landscape of civil rights and justice in America.

Narrated by CBS News National Correspondent Michelle Miller, this BET News special offers a rare look at Rev. Jackson’s life through archival interviews and historic speeches that capture his national and global impact.

Rev. Jesse Jackson was a central figure in the modern Civil Rights Movement, marching alongside Dr. KING and later founding the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. His historic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 expanded the political imagination for Black Americans and communities of color nationwide.

Act Descriptions

ACT I: Civil Rights – Jackson’s humble beginnings and early activism in the segregated South and Midwest.

ACT II: Social Justice Warrior – His rise as a national leader following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther KING Jr., where Jackson stood by King’s side in his final moments.

ACT III: It’s Political – Jackson’s groundbreaking presidential campaigns and emergence as a formidable political force.

ACT IV: Keep Hope Alive – His continued fight for justice and equality, even amid health challenges, solidifying his legacy as a relentless change agent.