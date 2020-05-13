BET Greenlights Second Seasons for TYLER PERRY'S THE OVAL and TYLER PERRY'S SISTAS

Today, BET announced second season pick-ups of original dramas "Tyler Perry's The Oval" and "Tyler Perry's Sistas" from Tyler Perry. The two series hold top spots as the #1 and #2 as new scripted cable series, respectively, for general market P18-49 & P2+*. Production of the original drama is slated to start at Tyler Perry Studios on July 8, with premiere dates for both series forthcoming.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, 'The Oval' and 'Sistas.' BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry POWER PLAYERS and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms," said Scott Mills, President of BET.

The series renewals land as BET Networks premieres the new half-hour original comedy, "Tyler Perry's Bruh" on BET+. Perry's second original series on the premium streaming service follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond. In a society where relationships between men of color are often misjudged and misrepresented, the series embraces male vulnerability versus hypermasculinity. "Tyler Perry's Bruh" joins Mr. Perry's first series on the service, "Tyler Perry's Ruthless," a spin-off of the hit television series "Tyler Perry's The Oval." Streaming now on BET+, "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" tells the riveting story of a woman named Ruth, who kidnaps her young daughter to join her IN THE DARK underworld of a fanatical religious cult. New episodes of "Tyler Perry's Bruh" and "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" launch every Thursday on BET+.

About "Tyler Perry's The Oval" Season One

"Tyler Perry's The Oval," tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence. "Tyler Perry's The Oval" stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law.

About "Tyler Perry's Sistas" Season One

"Tyler Perry's Sistas," follows a group of single black females as they navigate their "complicated love life," careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. The one-hour drama takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and hilarious moments that are the epitome of #squadgoals. "Tyler Perry's Sistas" stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin Walton.

For more information, viewers can log on to BET.com and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #TheOvalOnBET and #SistasOnBET on all social platforms.

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" and "Tyler Perry's Sistas" are executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

*Source: Nielsen Live + SD, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 9/30/19-4/26/20, excluding sports, kids, news, rankings on impressions (000), 2+ telecast min.





