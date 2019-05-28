BET Announces New Series BLACK COFFEE WITH MARC LAMONT HILL

BET Networks greenlights new digital talk series, BLACK COFFEE hosted by Marc Lamont Hill. Announced during Viacom's Newfront annual presentation, the LIVE daily morning show will keep viewers up to speed on Black Twitter's buzziest conversations. The half-hour series, BLACK COFFEE, will feature news-making interviews with top celebrities, athletes, and social media stars. Joined by co-hosts Gia Peppers, Jameer Pond and weekly guests who represent some of this generation's most influential voices, Marc will delve deep into everything from pop-culture, relationships, music, politics, race, and social justice. BLACK COFFEE will premiere Monday, June 3 at 10 AM ET across multiple platforms including YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, BET Now App and BET.com.

"We are excited to have Marc host our new irreverent digital series. Marc is one of the nation's leading voices on culture, entertainment, sports, and politics, with equal parts unfiltered wit and raw street savvy," said David A. Wilson, SVP of Digital Content and Studios, BET Networks. "Powered by Viacom Digital Studios BLACK COFFEE is an example of the forward-thinking content and engaging programming we plan to deliver our audience across BET's digital properties."

"BET Networks has been home to me for many years, and I am proud to expand our partnership with this innovative series. I look forward to galvanizing the Black community on our platforms and encouraging dialogue that moves the culture forward," said Hill.

Taping Monday to Friday from NYC, BLACK COFFEE will feature daily twitter exclusive discussions around some of social media's trendiest topics. Segments will deliver lively and passionate conversations on issues that will extend and engage fans beyond the series.

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill is one of the leading intellectual voices in the country. He is currently the host of BET News and BET's Digitals new talk series BLACK COFFEE. An award-winning journalist, Dr. Hill has received numerous prestigious awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, GLAAD, and the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Hill is the Steve Charles Professor of Media, Cities, and Solutions at Temple University. Prior to that, he held positions at Columbia University and Morehouse College.

Since his days as a youth, Dr. Hill has been a social justice activist and organizer. He is the founder and director of The People's Education Center, which offers community education services throughout the city of Philadelphia.

Ebony Magazine has named him one of America's 100 most influential Black leaders.

Dr. Hill is the author of numerous books, including the New York Times bestseller Nobody: Casualties of America's War on The Vulnerable from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond.

Dr. Hill holds a Ph.D. (with distinction) from the University of Pennsylvania.





