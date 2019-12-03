BBC Three Announces New Documentary on Trump's Twitter Habits

New factual commissions Trump In Tweets (w/t) and 26 Siblings And Counting cross the pond to tell powerful new stories, examining the President's social media use and following the impact of donor-conception on families.

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, says: "These new films take us to the US and are stories about connection, with one looking at President Trump's extraordinary use of social media, a tool available to all of us, and the way he connects with his followers whilst the other is an extraordinary story of a young Londoner who embarks on a journey to find those connected to him via his DNA."

Trump In Tweets (w/t)

Trump In Tweets (w/t) examines Donald Trump's love affair with social media. Using his tweets, it will tell how the current President of America came of age on Twitter, from a technophobe to a serial tweeter, as well as documenting the impact of his social media across the world.

Using first-hand testimony from people in his inner circle, interviews with experts and journalists, as well as hearing from his avid twitter followers, this documentary will tell the story of how Trump weaponised Twitter and used it as a political tool to shape his policies, conduct diplomacy and wage war on the establishment.

From his first innocuous tweet to the extraordinary exchanges with North Korea's Leader and his continuing war on anyone who opposes him, the film will explore how his tweets provide an insight into his psyche, as well as maintaining his cult-like popularity amongst his followers.

Trump in Tweets (w/t), a 1x60' for BBC Three, is made by Wonderhood Studios. It was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three. The executive producers are Katharine Patrick and Emeka Onono and the Commissioning Editor, Specialist Factual is Jack Bootle.

26 Siblings And Counting

20-year-old Oliver from London was brought up as an only child to his two mothers, and has always known he was donor-conceived. What he didn't know was that more than 20 other children were also conceived using the same donor's sperm - until now.

This fun, frank, and revealing documentary for BBC Three tells the story of Oliver and his extended network of 26-and-counting siblings in the USA. We'll follow Oliver as he tries to come to terms with his extraordinary new FAMILY TREE by travelling to the States to spend time with his siblings, and his donor dad.

Through this very personal journey, the film will explore themes of identity, family, and belonging, as well as probing some of the biggest ethical questions facing genetic Science today.

26 Siblings And Counting, a 1x60' for BBC Three, is made by Expectation Factual. It was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three. The Executive Producer is Ruth Kelly and the Commissioning Editor, Specialist Factual is Jack Bootle.





